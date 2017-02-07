Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Posted date : February 6, 2017
Aitzaz AhsanLAHORE, February 6: Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Aitzaz Ahsan has said on Monday that it is very difficult for Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to walk away unaffected in Panama Leaks case.
In a talk with media at Lahore High Court (LHC), Senator from Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP), Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan said that Nawaz Sharif has tangled in Panama Leaks case and that it is very difficult for him to get spared this time.
He alleged the premier of having done corruption worth billions of Rupees. While answering a question, he said that PM Nawaz first lied in his speech in National Assembly and now Supreme Court of Pakistan was being misled.
He questioned the source of money used to handover gifts worth of billions of Rupees by Hassan and Hussain to the Prime Minister.
A corruption reference in being heard in the top court since last year after opposition parties alleged family of the premier of money laundering using shell companies that were revealed in leak of Mossack Fonseca, a law firm in Panama in April 2016. -NNI

Very difficult for PM to walk away unaffected in Panama Leaks case: Aitzaz
