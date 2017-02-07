LAHORE, February 6: The leader of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI will fight on every front to make Pakistan corruption free.He was talking to party workers on Monday.
He said that accountability will provide benefit to whole Pakistan instead of specific political party. Corruption is a cancer for Pakistan and people are not ready to put up with corruption anymore.
Former governor Punjab said that rule of law will have to be established in Pakistan at any cost. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is ready to offer every sacrifice for the eradication of corruption.
Sarwar said that democracy and institutions can only be strengthened by the eradication of corruption in the country. Every Pakistani including the workers and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf believe in the free and fair accountability and deem this way as the way of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.-Online
Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar
