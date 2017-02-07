Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar

Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 6, 2017 In News Comments Off on Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar
Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

sarwar

LAHORE, February 6: The leader of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI will fight on every front to make Pakistan corruption free.He was talking to party workers on Monday.
He said that accountability will provide benefit to whole Pakistan instead of specific political party. Corruption is a cancer for Pakistan and people are not ready to put up with corruption anymore.
Former governor Punjab said that rule of law will have to be established in Pakistan at any cost. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is ready to offer every sacrifice for the eradication of corruption.
Sarwar said that democracy and institutions can only be strengthened by the eradication of corruption in the country. Every Pakistani including the workers and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf believe in the free and fair accountability and deem this way as the way of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

LNG agreement is for personal interests of Nawaz family: Imran
Wah Cantt: PM, Army Chief inaugurate brass mill up-gradation project
Pakistan wants India’s entire nuclear programme under IAEA safeguards
KPK Assembly condemns Trump’s Muslim ban in fresh resolution
Panama case: CJ approves leave request by PM’s lawyer
Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar
Very difficult for PM to walk away unaffected in Panama Leaks case: Aitzaz
Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector
MQM’s Saleem Shahzad taken into custody at Karachi airport
Shaukat Basra wounded in gun attack in Haroonabad
UK Mayor lauds Chairman CDA efforts to convert Islamabad into a modern metropolis
PSL 2017 trophy unveiled in Dubai

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions