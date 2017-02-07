LNG agreement is for personal interests of Nawaz family: Imran

Tuesday , 7 February 2017
ISLAMABAD, February 6: Verbal fighting between PTI Chairman, Imran Khan and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has started regarding the Billions of dollars LNG deal with Qatar. Imran Khan said that LNG deal with Qatar is only for personal interests of Nawaz Sharif family. He said that in Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif family has admitted that they have business relatilns with Qatri Royal family. In his tweet Imran Khan said that an enquiry should be conducted in this matter.
In reply to Imran Khan tweet Maryam Nawaz said that this agreement is between the two Governments and not two families. She said that the liers should make difference between the business between the two families and the states,
Imran Khan said that Supreme Court is going to give its decision that who is honest so the opponents should refrain from saying liers to the leaders.-Monitoring Desk

