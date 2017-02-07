Tuesday , 7 February 2017
February 7, 2017
Crime Is Punished In The Courts, Not At The Polls……
Khwaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanuallah have undertaken the task of taking on the Army and the Judiciary at the same time.
In an exclusive interview to a pro-MNS channel, Rana Sanuallah has said: “The Panamagate judgment better not be against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif if a massive public revolt is desired to be avoided. The people love their prime minister and have voted him into power. His ouster is possible only through ballots.”
And in a workers’ meeting Khwaja Saad Rafique in one of his most flamboyant moods has warned both the Army and the Judiciary of the consequences of any judgment against the elected Prime Minister who rules the hearts of the people.
“Let it be known, “declared Khwaja in a furious tone of voice, “Pakistan was not created by Soldiers through a war, but by People through ballots. No move therefore will be tolerated by the PML (N) to remove the Prime Minister except in the polls. No judgment against the Prime Minister will be accepted by the people who will react in most impassioned manner.”
Khwaja Sahib didn’t stop here. He asked those present in the meeting to make all necessary preparations to defy any action against the PM.
“Are you ready to defend your beloved leader,” asked Khwaja.
A dozen or so voices rose: “Yes we are ready.”
One wonders why all this hue and cry when the military leadership has made it explicitly clear that the Army will not intervene in the Civil matters, and the Panama Leaks case is being heard by the Supreme Court’s most venerated judges.
I think these ‘men on assignment’ need to be told that crime is punished in the courts by the law and not in the polls by the people.
The people are fully capable of voting criminals into power, and their real or manipulated judgment can be horribly wrong.
Who have put Trump into the White House, if not the people?

