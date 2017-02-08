Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Comment » Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport

Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport

Posted by : Mazhar Ali Shah Posted date : February 7, 2017 In Comment Comments Off on Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport
Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

China is going to be the biggest beneficiary of C-PAK ,therefore,it must provide us aid instead of loans for the umpteen roads which are being constructed under this project.The loans can be converted into monetary assistance at any stage.
Trump is annoyed over this project which has been rightly billed as a game changer.He knows that through it Beijing is going to dominate one day the oceans of the world and is likely to become not only a very viable economy but a strong naval power,to boot.He would,therefore,try his utmost to torpedo it through various machinations.
Pakistan must,therefore, be on its guards so that this game changer reaches its logical conclusion.Trump is not going to help us a bit in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.In the past friendship with Washington has caused us harm than good so it would be advisable for us to keep a safe distance from the US .Under no circumstances should we allow ourselves to be hoodwinked by the Americans again.
Let us admit that it was the former prime minister of Pakistan Malik Feroze Khan Noon who was instrumental in buying Gwadar from Oman on 15th October 1957.We must acknowledge his farsightedness and political acumen and one way of doing so is to name Gwadar’s international seaport after his name as Feroze Khan Noon sea port.We should also not forget the financial help of the grandfather of the Prince Karim Agha Khan which enabled Pakistan to buy Gwadar.

Tags

About Mazhar Ali Shah

Related posts

News In Pictures

SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead of solving peoples’ problems: Imran
Maryam Nawaz leaves for London
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections 2018
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant against Altaf Hussain
One dies in Indian troops’ firing at LoC
Suicide bomber kills 20 at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court
China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
Three persons injured in Chaman blast
Pakistan slams India, others for inflexibility in their push for permanent seats on UNSC
Pakistan Super League 2017: Sethi assures overseas players of security in Lahore final
Heathrow-bound PIA plane forced to land at Stansted

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions