China is going to be the biggest beneficiary of C-PAK ,therefore,it must provide us aid instead of loans for the umpteen roads which are being constructed under this project.The loans can be converted into monetary assistance at any stage.
Trump is annoyed over this project which has been rightly billed as a game changer.He knows that through it Beijing is going to dominate one day the oceans of the world and is likely to become not only a very viable economy but a strong naval power,to boot.He would,therefore,try his utmost to torpedo it through various machinations.
Pakistan must,therefore, be on its guards so that this game changer reaches its logical conclusion.Trump is not going to help us a bit in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.In the past friendship with Washington has caused us harm than good so it would be advisable for us to keep a safe distance from the US .Under no circumstances should we allow ourselves to be hoodwinked by the Americans again.
Let us admit that it was the former prime minister of Pakistan Malik Feroze Khan Noon who was instrumental in buying Gwadar from Oman on 15th October 1957.We must acknowledge his farsightedness and political acumen and one way of doing so is to name Gwadar’s international seaport after his name as Feroze Khan Noon sea port.We should also not forget the financial help of the grandfather of the Prince Karim Agha Khan which enabled Pakistan to buy Gwadar.
Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport
