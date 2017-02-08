Three persons injured in Chaman blast

Wednesday , 8 February 2017
downloadCHAMAN, February 7: Three persons including two Frontier Corps personnel were injured in a remote-controlled bomb explosion in Chaman on Tuesday.

The vehicle of FC was targeted when it was crossing a bridge in Chaman area. According to initial reports, the bomb was planted by unknown miscreants under
The injured were rushed to Chaman hospital for treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operation. -Online

