Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism

China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 7, 2017 In News Comments Off on China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism

ISLAMABAD, February 7: Mr. Cheng Guoping, State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security of the Peoples Republic of China, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sartaj Aziz in the Foreign Office Tuesday.
During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of bilateral interest as well as developments in the region.
The State Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, and for ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens working on various CPEC projects in Pakistan. He also reiterated China’s full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism. Adviser Sartaj Aziz stressed that Pakistan is committed to deepen its strategic relations with China. At a time when major and profound changes are taking place both internationally and regionally, strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan would serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and help promote regional peace and development, he reiterated.
Adviser thanked China for being Pakistan’s trusted friend and a valuable partner in its economic development. He said that Pakistan on its part will continue to support China on all its core issues. The Adviser also stressed on the need to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between the two countries. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in existing areas of interest, while exploring new avenues for practical collaboration in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries. -NNI

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead of solving peoples’ problems: Imran
Maryam Nawaz leaves for London
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections 2018
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant against Altaf Hussain
One dies in Indian troops’ firing at LoC
Suicide bomber kills 20 at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court
China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
Three persons injured in Chaman blast
Pakistan slams India, others for inflexibility in their push for permanent seats on UNSC
Pakistan Super League 2017: Sethi assures overseas players of security in Lahore final
Heathrow-bound PIA plane forced to land at Stansted

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions