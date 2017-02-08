ISLAMABAD, February 7: Mr. Cheng Guoping, State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security of the Peoples Republic of China, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sartaj Aziz in the Foreign Office Tuesday.
During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of bilateral interest as well as developments in the region.
The State Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, and for ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens working on various CPEC projects in Pakistan. He also reiterated China’s full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism. Adviser Sartaj Aziz stressed that Pakistan is committed to deepen its strategic relations with China. At a time when major and profound changes are taking place both internationally and regionally, strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan would serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and help promote regional peace and development, he reiterated.
Adviser thanked China for being Pakistan’s trusted friend and a valuable partner in its economic development. He said that Pakistan on its part will continue to support China on all its core issues. The Adviser also stressed on the need to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between the two countries. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in existing areas of interest, while exploring new avenues for practical collaboration in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries. -NNI
China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
