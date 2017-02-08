One dies in Indian troops’ firing at LoC

Pakistani forces befittingly responded to cross-border fire
RAWALPINDI, February 7: The Indian forces violated cease fire agreement once again as they resorted to indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control (LoC).
According to ISPR, the Indian forces started unprovoked firing in Khoi Rata sector of Bhimber sector due to which 25 years old sustained serious injuries and died due to severe injuries.
Pakistani forces responded befittingly to the cross-border fire.
It is pertinent to mention that the Indian troops also opened unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector the previous day. -NNI
