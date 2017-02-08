Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing party workers during his visit to Karachi on Tuesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, February 7: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to launch early preparation for elections 2018. For this purpose, it was reported that PTI established a special cell on Tuesday.
The election cell includes Jahangir Khan Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Sarwar and other leaders. A notification of 22-member cell was released by PTI General Secretary Jahangir Tareen after approval from chairman Imran Khan.
According to the notification, the special cell includes Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Sarwar, Shafqat Mahmood and other dignified leaders.
In the preliminary phase, names of all candidates from respective constituency will be sought for the general elections. The cell will overview experience and recommendations of these candidates from all over Pakistan.-DNA
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections 2018
