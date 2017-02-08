Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead of solving peoples' problems: Imran

  • Says Govt not serious in resolving Karachi water crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday alleged that Sindh government is frivolous in resolving water issue in the metropolis.
Most of the population of the city is being deprived of water. The provincial government is paying attention to corruption instead of finding ways for solutions to issues, said a statement issued here. He expressed his disappointment over the non-availability of water.
Imran said that water-mafia under the supervision of political influence increasing the problems for the people.
Upon his arrival in the city, he visited Darul-Uloom Farooquia and condoled the death of Moulana Saleemullah Khan. Addressing a seminar at Expo Centre Karachi, he said that poor patients were treated free of cost at Shaukat Khanum hospital. After, Lahore and Peshawar Shaukat Khanum Hospital will also be completed soon in Karachi. -APP

