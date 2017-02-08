Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan

SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 7, 2017 In News Comments Off on SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for supreme court of pakistan

ISLAMABAD, February 7: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (Nab) to complete inquiry in the case regarding gray trafficking case within a moth and submit report in the court.
Three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Atta Bandyal and Justice Faisal Arab resumed the case on Tuesday. Deputy Attorney General Amir Rehman, Nab officials and Khawaja Haris advocate appeared before the bench. Khawaja Haris appearing on the behalf of LDI companies said that apex court has played role as complainant in the case due to which departments came under pressure. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that SC should not play the role of complainant but we cannot tolerate corruption in the institutions and in the cases of corruption SC has extended its jurisdiction as Indian Supreme Court also had extended its limits. Subsequently SC adjourned further hearing of the case till first week of April, 2017.-Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead of solving peoples’ problems: Imran
Maryam Nawaz leaves for London
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections 2018
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant against Altaf Hussain
One dies in Indian troops’ firing at LoC
Suicide bomber kills 20 at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court
China assures full support to Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism
Three persons injured in Chaman blast
Pakistan slams India, others for inflexibility in their push for permanent seats on UNSC
Pakistan Super League 2017: Sethi assures overseas players of security in Lahore final
Heathrow-bound PIA plane forced to land at Stansted

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions