ISLAMABAD, February 7: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (Nab) to complete inquiry in the case regarding gray trafficking case within a moth and submit report in the court.
Three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Atta Bandyal and Justice Faisal Arab resumed the case on Tuesday. Deputy Attorney General Amir Rehman, Nab officials and Khawaja Haris advocate appeared before the bench. Khawaja Haris appearing on the behalf of LDI companies said that apex court has played role as complainant in the case due to which departments came under pressure. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that SC should not play the role of complainant but we cannot tolerate corruption in the institutions and in the cases of corruption SC has extended its jurisdiction as Indian Supreme Court also had extended its limits. Subsequently SC adjourned further hearing of the case till first week of April, 2017.-Sabah
SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, February 7: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (Nab) to complete inquiry in the case regarding gray trafficking case within a moth and submit report in the court.
Three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Umar Atta Bandyal and Justice Faisal Arab resumed the case on Tuesday. Deputy Attorney General Amir Rehman, Nab officials and Khawaja Haris advocate appeared before the bench. Khawaja Haris appearing on the behalf of LDI companies said that apex court has played role as complainant in the case due to which departments came under pressure. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that SC should not play the role of complainant but we cannot tolerate corruption in the institutions and in the cases of corruption SC has extended its jurisdiction as Indian Supreme Court also had extended its limits. Subsequently SC adjourned further hearing of the case till first week of April, 2017.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead ...
February 7, 2017
Maryam Nawaz leaves for London
February 7, 2017
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections ...
February 7, 2017
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant ...
February 7, 2017