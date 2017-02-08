Lead Us In This War Honourable Chief Justice!

Chief Justice SC Saqib Nisar has spoken a historical truth while saying that there is no limit to the powers of the Judiciary when it comes to the war against Corruption in the Society, the State and the Nation.
The word Corruption has meanings and implications so extensive that it impacts the Society, the State and the Nation in many more ways than those that come to mind normally. To understand the full consequential impact of Corruption, one has to go to the Holy Quran, and to the Verses in which Allah describes the reasons behind the destruction of the Peoples of Sodom, Aad and Samood.
In nutshell, Corruption means actions, practices and beliefs in blatant violation of Allah’s explicit and implicit commandments and directions.
This is clearly a Muslim narrative. It is so because I am a Muslim, and am a proud member of the Nation of Islam living in this country.
Allah’s commandments are violated principally in three areas—(a) monetary (b) moral (c) social.
These areas are interlinked and interdependent.
If anyone is monetarily dishonest and corrupt, he or she is unlikely not to be corrupt morally and dishonest socially.
When one amongst us is elevated to the high position and honour of leadership or rulership, one is automatically expected to adopt manners behaviours, actions, deeds and practices that are quintessential and central to full compliance with the commandments of Allah.
Any action, deed or practice of his or her will be regarded as a breach of trust if it is found contradictory to Allah’s commandments. It is in this context that the terms “Sadiq & Ameen” acquire paramount importance in judging the character of a Leader or a Ruler.
If a Leader or a Ruler is seen living in riches, luxury and manner that he or she acquired through exercising his or her authority, and that is way beyond the reach of the people he or she is leading or governing, no Judge requires any further proof of his or her corruption.
A society, a nation or a state led and governed by Corrupt people can’t survive for long.
Lead Us In This War Honourable Chief Justice!
