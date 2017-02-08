DUBAI: The second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off in Dubai on Thursday ARY News reported.
The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai.
A colorful opening ceremony will dazzle the audience before the match gets underway. Pakistan singer Ali Zafar and world-famous Jamaican raggae artist Shaggy will perform in the opening ceremony as well.
There will also be a fireworks display along with a top-act by the Flying Drummers.
Local and international cricketers will showcase their talent in the highly-anticipated tournament.
Each of the five teams — Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars — will play eight games against each in the round robin stage and the top four sides will qualify for the playoffs.
The first play off will be contested between the first and second placed sides in the round-robin stage. The third and the fourth ranked side will face each other in the second playoff game before the losing team from the first playoff faces the victorious side from the second playoff.
The final will be played between the winner of the first playoff and the third playoff.
Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today
