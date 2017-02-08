Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today

Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 8, 2017 In News Comments Off on Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today
Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Monitoring Desk

Image result for PSL

DUBAI: The second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off in Dubai on Thursday ARY News reported.
The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai.
A colorful opening ceremony will dazzle the audience before the match gets underway. Pakistan singer Ali Zafar and world-famous Jamaican raggae artist Shaggy will perform in the opening ceremony as well.
There will also be a fireworks display along with a top-act by the Flying Drummers.
Local and international cricketers will showcase their talent in the highly-anticipated tournament.
Each of the five teams — Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars — will play eight games against each in the round robin stage and the top four sides will qualify for the playoffs.
The first play off will be contested between the first and second placed sides in the round-robin stage. The third and the fourth ranked side will face each other in the second playoff game before the losing team from the first playoff faces the victorious side from the second playoff.
The final will be played between the winner of the first playoff and the third playoff.

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

India’s ceasefire violations pose ‘potential threat to regional stability’
Judgement on Panama case to change system of accountability & justice: Imran
Ittefaq Sugar Mills Transferred to south punjab: Why Sharif family uttered a lie?: CJP
Drive against corruption needs to be stepped up: Sirajul Haq
Suspect held from PIA flight in London identified as terror convict Khalid Baqa
Pakistan, Afghanistan should keep a close eye on negative elements: Mamnoon
Countdown to PSL kick-off ends today
Six Red Cross staff killed, two missing in Afghanistan
SC can extend its jurisdiction in corruption cases: Chief Justice of Pakistan
Sindh govt paying attention to corruption instead of solving peoples’ problems: Imran
Maryam Nawaz leaves for London
PTI kicks off early preparations for elections 2018

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions