Pakistan, Afghanistan should keep a close eye on negative elements: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, February 8: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should keep a close eye on negative elements that fuel tension and spread misunderstandings with malicious intent towards achieving ulterior motives.
He was addressing the Ceremony for Afghan National Students under Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) project “Award of 3000 Scholarships for Afghanistan” at Pak-China Friendships Centre in Islamabad.
The President stated that, “Pakistan has complete confidence in the wisdom of Afghan leadership and people and it believes that they will play an important role in the journey towards progress and prosperity in the region, particularly in both countries, by thwarting all internal and external conspiracies.”
“Pakistan is keen to include Afghanistan in all opportunities for progress and prosperity with an open heart and expressed confidence that Afghan leadership, people and particularly the youth will play a historic role in sync with changed circumstances,” he said.
The President said, “Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only linked by geographical proximity but the two nations are bound by mutual ties of blood, culture, history and belief adding that our ancestors enjoyed close and warm relations standing on this common bedrock.” He expressed optimism that both countries will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of their people, as they did in difficult times in the past.
The President noted that, “Our region has for long confronted issues of lawlessness, wars and extremism which affected both Pakistan and Afghanistan due to which countless human lives have been lost and the process of development come to a halt.”
He stated that, “The courage and determination with which both nations faced these issues is exemplary and unmatched in human history.”
“Now that subversive forces are weakening by the grace of Allah, better sense should prevail to resolve regional issues with mutual understanding and brotherly zeal,” he asserted.
The President said, “The purpose behind launching this scholarship scheme for young Afghan students was to provide them with the same educational facilities and opportunities as enjoyed by Pakistani students and hoped that they have benefited greatly from this opportunity and will play their part to further enhance brotherhood and goodwill between the two countries.” – PR
Pakistan, Afghanistan should keep a close eye on negative elements: Mamnoon
