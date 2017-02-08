ISLAMABAD, February 8: While taking notice of the Ittefaq Sugar Mills transfer to South Punjab, the Supreme Court of Pakistan demanded a reply from the advocate of Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Salman Raja. Justice Saqib Nisar in his remarks said that why the Nawaz family has spoken a lie in the court. He said that the permission to establish a power plant in Bahawalpur has been granted but at this place sugar mill is being established. According to renowned Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan with the cooperation of police and district government the construction of the sugar mill is still going on. He said this is against the law and the constitution. He said that the establishment of more sugar mills in South Punjab are not allowed because of Nawaz Sharif’s sugar mill which is being built. Aitzaz Ahsan said that it was said in the court that now the sugar mill has been established, the court should give permission for crushing.
Ittefaq Sugar Mills Transferred to south punjab: Why Sharif family uttered a lie?: CJP
