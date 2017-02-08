Judgement on Panama case to change system of accountability & justice: Imran

Says Muhammad Zubair made Governor Sindh as reward for covering up corruption of Sharif family
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to mediamen at the residence of Senior Vice President PTI-Sindh, Haleem Adil Shaikh in Karachi on Wednesday.
KARACHI, February 8: Whatever the results may, the system of accountability and justice in Pakistan will not remain the same after judgment of Panama scandal case in Supreme Court, expressed chairman Pakistan Tehreek e insaf Imran Khan.
He was of the view that after this case, no chief executive of the country will ever think about any sort of corruption since this case will establish new example of accountability in the country.
Khan was expressing these views while he was addressing to a press conference in Karachi at the residence of provincial president of the party, Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday.
Accompanied by senior party leaders including Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurrum Sherzaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Dawa Khan Sabir, Humayun Mandokhail and others. Khan said that I have no personal benefit with the case, but it is the case of 20 million Pakistani and it is about accountability of corruption from the revenue collected by these 20 million people.
He added that he is hope full about the case and it will be the victory of whole country not just him or his party. Khan pointed out that the case is not about the government or the ruling Pakistan Muslim league N, but it is about the accountability of Prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. The members of PML N are defending their party head just to prove their loyalities and to also save themselves from any corruption charges.
Responding to recent statements of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Raana SanaUllah, Khan said that they are threatening the Supreme Court but this time they will not be able to attack its building along with goons. He added that how can they say that they are only accountable to the people who voted for them, this means that if you won elections then you have every right to practice corruption, earn yourself billions of dollars and satisfy the general public and voters with building motorways.
The case has annoyed them, said Khan, he added that for one project, the premier has inaugurated it for the third time. Khan was of the view that no matter how many projects you inaugurate but you have to be held accountable for your corruption.
Sharing his views on the recent appointment of Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, Khans aid that since Asad Umar, our senior party leader (relative of Muhammad Zubair )is present here therefore I will not give any harsh comments but let me say that their formula for appointing any person on post does not depends on individual’s qualification or merit but it depends upon his loyalty to the Sharif family. He added that it saddened him that an intelligent man who knew about the corruption of Premier and his family kept defending him and now he is the governor of Sindh.
Khan said that eventually, the corruption in the country affects Karachi as it gives the major share of the revenue to the country but due to corruption it is all in vain.
He went onto add that the city has been widely affected by corruption and ill law and order situation. During the time when I used to play cricket, there were a lot of cricket grounds here, but all of them have vanished as they have been encroached under china cutting.
He further added to this that it is the basic facility that state must provides to the youth but observing the city from the aero plane he spotted very few grounds or parks otherwise it was just buildings. He added that Sindh government allocates huge amount of budget for solid waste disposal but there lack of interest has turned the city into garbage heaps at every corner. He said that it is a great dilemma that 40 percent of people in Sindh are drinking contaminated water mixed with sewage, a metropolitan city, with largest share in revenue is crying for water but the government is only enjoying its powers for personal benefits.
He also said that how can the government focus on good governance since they have all their interests abroad including their businesses as all of the party heads prefers to live abroad and does not visits the country very often which determine how keep they are in developing their own country.
Talking about his party in Karachi, Khan said that he accepts that he could not give much attention to the city as he was earlier busy in the grand sit-in in 2014 and now he is busy with Panama papers. He added once the case gets finished, he will give his full attention to the city and we have also started to work in the city for general election of 2018. -NNI
