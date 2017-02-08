Wednesday , 8 February 2017
India’s ceasefire violations pose ‘potential threat to regional stability’

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 8, 2017
India’s ceasefire violations pose ‘potential threat to regional stability’
8716RAWALPINDI, February 8: Pakistan Army has termed continued ceasefire violations from the Indian side as potential threat to the regional stability.
The stance came a day after a civilian succumbed to his injuries caused by Indian unprovoked indiscriminate firing in the Khoiratta sector of the Line of Control (LoC).
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired on Wednesday 199th Corps Commanders conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
“The forum viewed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.-Agencies

