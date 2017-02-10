ISLAMABAD, February 9: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that writers and intellectuals have important to role to play in curbing the extremist mindset. He was addressing the launching ceremony of book featuring pictorial biography of prominent writer and Chairman PTV Ata ul Haq Qasmi in Islamabad.
The President said that Islamic world today is faced with many challenges and it is the responsibility of literary figures to guide the youth on the right path in order to overcome the challenges.
Mamnoon Hussain reminded that our prominent writers and poets played pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and fulfilled their responsibilities in difficult times. He said time again demands that the literary figures contribute to the nation building.
Mamnoon Hussain said the messages of poets and writers have a direct bearing on the masses. He said the poets and writers should keep the national interest on top priority in their writings.
The president said that films, documentaries and dramas should be made on the life and achievements of the poets and writers as these will serve as a beacon of light for the young generation.
Former Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Adviser on National History and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui highlighted different important aspects of the life of Ata ul Haq Qasmi and appreciated his wonderful work in the field of literature. – DNA
Writers, intellectuals play vital role in curbing extremist mindset: President
ISLAMABAD, February 9: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that writers and intellectuals have important to role to play in curbing the extremist mindset. He was addressing the launching ceremony of book featuring pictorial biography of prominent writer and Chairman PTV Ata ul Haq Qasmi in Islamabad.
The President said that Islamic world today is faced with many challenges and it is the responsibility of literary figures to guide the youth on the right path in order to overcome the challenges.
Mamnoon Hussain reminded that our prominent writers and poets played pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and fulfilled their responsibilities in difficult times. He said time again demands that the literary figures contribute to the nation building.
Mamnoon Hussain said the messages of poets and writers have a direct bearing on the masses. He said the poets and writers should keep the national interest on top priority in their writings.
The president said that films, documentaries and dramas should be made on the life and achievements of the poets and writers as these will serve as a beacon of light for the young generation.
Former Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Adviser on National History and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui highlighted different important aspects of the life of Ata ul Haq Qasmi and appreciated his wonderful work in the field of literature. – DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
SC halts sugar-cane crushing in three ...
February 9, 2017
37 Brigadiers promoted to the rank of ...
February 9, 2017
Imran submits petition in IHC challenging ...
February 9, 2017
India has built a ‘secret nuclear city’: ...
February 9, 2017