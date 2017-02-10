There is no last word in politics. One can witness its demonstration almost every second day in national and international affairs. Till yesterday Hikmatyar Gulbadin was the most hated figure in the White House. He was considered a pariah because of his war crimes and his movement to the West was banned. Today the same West which looked down upon him has lifted every type of ban on his movement after giving him a clean bill of health. The present Afghan leadership has been instrumental in making the Americans let him off the hook. Ashraf Ghani and his predecessor Karzai share one trait. Both are confirmed pro-Americans, through and through
It is in the air that our government too is going to forgive the crime of Dr Shakil Afridi who would be set free soon and he may fly into the US, for getting whose green card, he conspired with Washington in locating Osama bin Laden . There has never been a dearth of Mir Qasims and Mr Jaffers among us who don’t mind selling down the river national interests.
Donald Trump is bent upon translating into reality his promises with the American electorate. Though the US judiciary has been trying to stymie his action plan but the new American president is the sort of person who doesn’t like interference in the way of whatever he wants to do. Inflexibility seems to be the hallmark of his character.
Only a strong willed Pakistani ruler with impeccable financial and moral integrity can afford to refuse playing second fiddle to the American president and, unfortunately, none of our rulers, past or present, is in a position to say NO to him if he asks them for some favour. . Look at the top leadership of the PPP. Lately , it was seen hovering around the White House in order to gain attention of its new inmate . The same goes for the present rulers in Islamabad. They have also been trying to ensure the new tenant of the White House about its fealty.
There is no last word in politics
There is no last word in politics. One can witness its demonstration almost every second day in national and international affairs. Till yesterday Hikmatyar Gulbadin was the most hated figure in the White House. He was considered a pariah because of his war crimes and his movement to the West was banned. Today the same West which looked down upon him has lifted every type of ban on his movement after giving him a clean bill of health. The present Afghan leadership has been instrumental in making the Americans let him off the hook. Ashraf Ghani and his predecessor Karzai share one trait. Both are confirmed pro-Americans, through and through
It is in the air that our government too is going to forgive the crime of Dr Shakil Afridi who would be set free soon and he may fly into the US, for getting whose green card, he conspired with Washington in locating Osama bin Laden . There has never been a dearth of Mir Qasims and Mr Jaffers among us who don’t mind selling down the river national interests.
Donald Trump is bent upon translating into reality his promises with the American electorate. Though the US judiciary has been trying to stymie his action plan but the new American president is the sort of person who doesn’t like interference in the way of whatever he wants to do. Inflexibility seems to be the hallmark of his character.
Only a strong willed Pakistani ruler with impeccable financial and moral integrity can afford to refuse playing second fiddle to the American president and, unfortunately, none of our rulers, past or present, is in a position to say NO to him if he asks them for some favour. . Look at the top leadership of the PPP. Lately , it was seen hovering around the White House in order to gain attention of its new inmate . The same goes for the present rulers in Islamabad. They have also been trying to ensure the new tenant of the White House about its fealty.
About Mazhar Ali Shah
Related posts
Effective monitoring sine qua non for good ...
February 8, 2017
Name Gwadar as Feroze Khan Noon seaport
February 7, 2017
Need to expose hidden hands behind crimes ...
February 6, 2017
Aren’t we America ‘s satellite?
February 5, 2017