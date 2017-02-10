Friday , 10 February 2017
COAS & U.S Secy of Defence hold telephonic talks

Posted date : February 9, 2017
ISLAMABAD, February 9: Pakistan Army Chief, Gen. Asif Bajwa and U.S Secretary of Defence, James Mattis held telephonic talks for about twenty minutes on Thursday.

Both the leaders have said that bilateral cooperation will continue for maintaining peace and stability in the region.
U.S Secretary of Defence has appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism.-Monitoring Report

