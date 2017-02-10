ISLAMABAD, February 9: Pakistan Army Chief, Gen. Asif Bajwa and U.S Secretary of Defence, James Mattis held telephonic talks for about twenty minutes on Thursday.
Both the leaders have said that bilateral cooperation will continue for maintaining peace and stability in the region.
U.S Secretary of Defence has appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism.-Monitoring Report
COAS & U.S Secy of Defence hold telephonic talks
ISLAMABAD, February 9: Pakistan Army Chief, Gen. Asif Bajwa and U.S Secretary of Defence, James Mattis held telephonic talks for about twenty minutes on Thursday.
Both the leaders have said that bilateral cooperation will continue for maintaining peace and stability in the region.
U.S Secretary of Defence has appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism.-Monitoring Report
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
SC halts sugar-cane crushing in three ...
February 9, 2017
37 Brigadiers promoted to the rank of ...
February 9, 2017
Imran submits petition in IHC challenging ...
February 9, 2017
India has built a ‘secret nuclear city’: ...
February 9, 2017