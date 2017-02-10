Panama case hearing to resume in SC from February 15

ISLAMABAD, February 9: The pause in Panama Leaks case hearing in Supreme Court has finally ended as it was reported on Thursday that the proceedings will continue from February 15.
With the health recovery of Supreme Court judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, 5-member bench assigned to hear Panama Papers case is now complete again. Sources told that Panama case hearing will pick up from where it was left off from the coming Wednesday. Earlier, the hearing was suspended as justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had fell ill following a heart attack.-Agencies
