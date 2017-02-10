FATA be made part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Shujaat Hussain

Friday , 10 February 2017
LAHORE, February 9: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Central Senior Vice-President Ajmal Wazir Khan Thursday called on PML President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence.
During the meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) organizational matters and political situation in general came under discussion.
Ch Shujat Hussain said that FATA is has been focus of the international attention for quite some time, prior to that unique status of FATA was not recognized and this matter was made victim of political exigencies. He further said that when he had become the prime minister, three days after taking oath meeting regarding FATA reforms was convened in which heads of all political parties of the country had participated, other concerned institutions had also attended this meeting and it was agreed that FATA will be brought in national mainstream and for this purpose, a line of action was also approved.
Ch Shujat Hussain said there is national consensus regarding FATA as such FATA should be made part of Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah so that deprivations of people of FATA are removed. He said people of FATA are Pakistani citizens and they should given equal rights like other Pakistanis. -DNA

