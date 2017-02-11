Five-day multinational Naval Exercises Aman 2017 kicks off in Arabian Sea

Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalized with launching of CPEC project: PM
Says the Project will become a ‘Game Changer’ for the region
KARACHI, February 10: The five-day multi-national Exercise Aman 2017 began in Karachi on Friday.
The Commander of Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the exercise by hoisting national flag at Karachi dockyard.
The vice Admiral speaking at the ceremony said that the exercise will help in competing human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics and terrorism in the region. He said that Pakistan Navy has played a vital role in the region to ensure safe passage for cargo ships.
Arifullah Hussaini said the Aman is the word of Arabic language and its meaning is peace. He said that just mare absence of violence or war is peace. He said Aman incorporates security, safety and peace. He said that we are here for common purpose and common goal for ensure security and to make this world safe for us and for rest of the humanity so that there is peace, which will bring prosperity and progress and that is what our constitution mandates us to do.
Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini said we believe in inclusive policy, adding that we think that if the world stands together there will be greater benefit for all of us. He said most wars have occurred because of misperception, because lack of communication that is why when we read history, which is unfortunately stories of war gaps in between we find that all wars were perhaps not justified because we see belligerence cooperating after the war they could have done before had the communication channels were opened had they made some more effort in understanding each other it is that purpose for which we are all here together. He said that the concept of the exercise is to promote understanding and this understanding will be developed not only through our formal interaction but for informal interactions more so.
He said during the next five days we will be able to forge cooperation a brotherhood, which will prevent conflict and should there be one we will be able to quickly resolve it and establish and maintain lasting peace. He said we prepare for war to ensure our security and peace is not complete without security. He said our concept of making arms and preparing for war is peace and not actually war.
In all 36 countries including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia are participating in the exercise.
In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan being a major stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.
The Prime Minister extended a very warm welcome to all the participants who have traveled from across the seas to participate in Multinational Exercise AMAN-17.
He said through AMAN series of Exercises, Pakistan Navy has been able to act as a bridge in the maritime domain by bringing together the Navies of East and West on one platform.
Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalized with the launching of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will become a ‘Game Changer’ for the region.
The Prime Minister pointed out that the maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multidimensional and multifaceted. He said threats like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions.
He emphasised that cooperation between international navies is imperative to counter these emerging threats.-Sabah
Five-day multinational Naval Exercises Aman 2017 kicks off in Arabian Sea
KARACHI, February 10: The five-day multi-national Exercise Aman 2017 began in Karachi on Friday.
The Commander of Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the exercise by hoisting national flag at Karachi dockyard.
The vice Admiral speaking at the ceremony said that the exercise will help in competing human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics and terrorism in the region. He said that Pakistan Navy has played a vital role in the region to ensure safe passage for cargo ships.
Arifullah Hussaini said the Aman is the word of Arabic language and its meaning is peace. He said that just mare absence of violence or war is peace. He said Aman incorporates security, safety and peace. He said that we are here for common purpose and common goal for ensure security and to make this world safe for us and for rest of the humanity so that there is peace, which will bring prosperity and progress and that is what our constitution mandates us to do.
Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini said we believe in inclusive policy, adding that we think that if the world stands together there will be greater benefit for all of us. He said most wars have occurred because of misperception, because lack of communication that is why when we read history, which is unfortunately stories of war gaps in between we find that all wars were perhaps not justified because we see belligerence cooperating after the war they could have done before had the communication channels were opened had they made some more effort in understanding each other it is that purpose for which we are all here together. He said that the concept of the exercise is to promote understanding and this understanding will be developed not only through our formal interaction but for informal interactions more so.
He said during the next five days we will be able to forge cooperation a brotherhood, which will prevent conflict and should there be one we will be able to quickly resolve it and establish and maintain lasting peace. He said we prepare for war to ensure our security and peace is not complete without security. He said our concept of making arms and preparing for war is peace and not actually war.
In all 36 countries including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia are participating in the exercise.
In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Multinational Exercise AMAN-17, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan being a major stakeholder in maritime security of Arabian Sea is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.
The Prime Minister extended a very warm welcome to all the participants who have traveled from across the seas to participate in Multinational Exercise AMAN-17.
He said through AMAN series of Exercises, Pakistan Navy has been able to act as a bridge in the maritime domain by bringing together the Navies of East and West on one platform.
Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalized with the launching of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, will become a ‘Game Changer’ for the region.
The Prime Minister pointed out that the maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multidimensional and multifaceted. He said threats like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions.
He emphasised that cooperation between international navies is imperative to counter these emerging threats.-Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed ...
February 10, 2017
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, ...
February 10, 2017
We have every thing but no sincere ...
February 10, 2017
Countrywide demos & rallies held against the ...
February 10, 2017