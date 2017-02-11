Saturday , 11 February 2017
The woes of federal capital

Posted by : Mazhar Ali Shah Posted date : February 10, 2017
The CDA is becoming notorious for many things. Its civic amenities are going from bad to worse. It has to blame none but itself for the mess it has landed itself in. The original blueprint containing the details as to how would it be developed was violated time and again by none other than the CDA itself. The rules and regulations that were passed by its forefathers, half a century back, were blown to smithereens by those who mattered in the CDA. Not that the Fourth Estate has ever shut its eyes in the matter. The media has been consistently pinpointing the flagrant violations of CDA’s charter by its own staff either at the instance of its political master or due to its negligence but it cut no ice with the powers that be in the CDA.
There are umpteen cases where building code has been violated . There are many examples where a jungle of concrete buildings has been raised on the land that was supposed to be the green belt. The CDA offers residential plots to its employees on a throwaway price, almost free, so many outsiders belonging to other government departments have been wangling their postings on deputation basis inside CDA just to avail this facility and for no other reason. Small wonder a lot of government servants working in the CDA are on deputation from other departments.
Ayub Khan had envisioned that the new capital of this country would be a well planned city. He must be turning in his grave as to what his successors have been doing with it. Islamabad is fastly becoming a city just like any other city of this country which is disorganised having encroachments galore. Its greenary is being fastly eaten up by concrete multi-storeyed buildings. Its sanitation system leaves much to be desired and its. roads are becoming congested by the day. Before long it would lose its identity which it was once famous for —— greenery, serenity and calm.

