Countrywide demos & rallies held against the detention of Hafiz Saeed

LAHORE, February 10: Countrywide demonstrations and rallies were held against Indian State terrorism in Kashmir and the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others leaders.
These events were held in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and other cities, on the call of Difa e Pakistan Council (DPC) and Milli Yekjahti Council (MYC). Students, lawyers, traders, civil society and thousands of people from all walks of life participated in these demonstrations. Kisan Caravan will be arranged tomorrow (Sunday). Participants carried placards in favor of Hafiz Saeed. Indian flags were burned during demonstrations.
In Lahore, a big protest was held at Choburji Chowk. Thousands of participants shouted slogans against India. Addressing to protest, Central Leader of DPC and MYC Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki termed the detention of Hafiz Saeed as expressing solidarity with Modi, RSS and BJP and said that it is the result of slavery of Delhi and Washington. “Detention of Hafiz Saeed before Kashmir Solidarity Day is the part of Indian Planning. Government gave weak and negative message to world by detaining Hafiz Saeed, this year.” He urged the Government to clear its policy on Kashmir issue and appoint permanent foreign Minister.
Head Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir (TAJK) Adul Hashim Rabbani, Ali Imran Shaheen and others said that if the support of Kashmir freedom movement then we are all criminals.
In Islamabad, DPC arranged demonstration outside Jamia Masjid Quba. Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined demonstrations. Addressing to demonstration, President Traders Union Pakistan Ajmal Baloch, Head Traders Welfare Association Rana Asif, Head Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) Islamabad Shafiq ul Rehman and others demanded immediate release of Hafiz Saeed and other leaders.
DPC and MYC held protest at Lodhi Road, Rawalpindi. Moulana Abdul Rehman and others addressed to protest and said that freedom of Kashmir is necessary for Pakistan’s stability.
In Karachi, DPC arranged demonstration outside Press Club where large number of people participated. DPC Leader Doctor Muzammal Iqbal Hashmi said that rulers are attacking on Pakistan’s ideology which is damaging Islamic identity of Pakistan.
In Multan, protest was held at Nawan Chowk where DPC Leader Mian Sohail Ahmad and others addressed. People from all walks of life joined protest.
Demonstration was also arranged at Upper Adda, Muzaffarabad on the call of DPC and MYC. Chairman TAJK Moulana Abdul Aziz Alvi and others said that Detention of Hafiz Saeed is the result of Track Two diplomacy.
In Peshawar, protest was held outside Press Club. Participants of protest shouted slogans against India and America. Provisional Leader Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat Moulana Ismail Darvesh, Provisional Leader Tehreek Hurmat e Rasool (SAW) Mufti Muhammad Ashraf, Provisional Leader TAJK Hafiz Samiullah, Head JuD Peshawar Inamullah and others spoke to protest. Protests and rallies were arranged in other cities of country and Azad Kashmir.-Sabah
