ISLAMABAD, February 10: Pakistani nuclear scientist Doctor Abdul Qadeer Khan has said that Pakistan is not behind India in nuclear field adding that India is well aware of our nuclear power and it will never do a mistake to go for aggression against Pakistan.
He said this while during an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.
A Q said that “we have everything but we have no sincere and honest leadership”
He said where we are standing now on nuclear front, India knows it more than others. India does not commit aggression against us due to our nuclear capability. India is trying to become superpower rather than to fight with us, he held. We have everything; the only thing which we do not have is the sincere leadership. A Q said.-Online
We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan
ISLAMABAD, February 10: Pakistani nuclear scientist Doctor Abdul Qadeer Khan has said that Pakistan is not behind India in nuclear field adding that India is well aware of our nuclear power and it will never do a mistake to go for aggression against Pakistan.
He said this while during an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.
A Q said that “we have everything but we have no sincere and honest leadership”
He said where we are standing now on nuclear front, India knows it more than others. India does not commit aggression against us due to our nuclear capability. India is trying to become superpower rather than to fight with us, he held. We have everything; the only thing which we do not have is the sincere leadership. A Q said.-Online
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed ...
February 10, 2017
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, ...
February 10, 2017
Countrywide demos & rallies held against the ...
February 10, 2017
Five-day multinational Naval Exercises Aman 2017 kicks ...
February 10, 2017