Saturday , 11 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan

We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 10, 2017 In News Comments Off on We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan
We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan

ISLAMABAD, February 10: Pakistani nuclear scientist Doctor Abdul Qadeer Khan has said that Pakistan is not behind India in nuclear field adding that India is well aware of our nuclear power and it will never do a mistake to go for aggression against Pakistan.
He said this while during an interview to a private TV channel on Friday.
A Q said that “we have everything but we have no sincere and honest leadership”
He said where we are standing now on nuclear front, India knows it more than others. India does not commit aggression against us due to our nuclear capability. India is trying to become superpower rather than to fight with us, he held. We have everything; the only thing which we do not have is the sincere leadership. A Q said.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces: Ch Nisar
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, & terrorism financing launched
We have every thing but no sincere leadership: A Q Khan
Countrywide demos & rallies held against the detention of Hafiz Saeed
Five-day multinational Naval Exercises Aman 2017 kicks off in Arabian Sea
Sharjeel, Khalid suspended
SC halts sugar-cane crushing in three sugar mills owned by Sharif Family
37 Brigadiers promoted to the rank of Major-General
Imran submits petition in IHC challenging reference in ECP
India has built a ‘secret nuclear city’: Foreign Office
Exercise Aman-17: Warships from various countries reach Karachi Port
FATA be made part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Shujaat Hussain

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions