No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces: Ch Nisar

Says coward foe is becoming puppet in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies
Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan awarding the best performing participants of 9th National Integrated Counter Terrorism Training Course held at National Counter Terrorism Training Centre in Pabbi, Kharian on Friday. – DNA
PABBI, February 10: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said that no one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces.
He was addressing the joint graduation ceremony of 9th National Integrated Counter Terrorism Course (NICTC) at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The Interior Minister appreciated Pakistan Army’s continuous assistance and training support for capacity enhancement of police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for counter terrorism operations.
He lauded the sacrifices rendered by Armed Forces, civil society, intelligence agencies and other LEAs in fight against terrorism.
He said that, “Not only violations at borders but the enemies hiding inside the country are also dangerous.”
“Coward foe is becoming puppet in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies but the peace achieved through the sacrifices of the armed forces is an example for the world,” he asserted.
He said, “Our armed forces are dedicated and committed to the noble cause of defence of the motherland.”
“Wars are not fought with weapons alone but passion and firm belief is the pre-requisite of all wars,” he added.
As many as 388 individuals of Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, Rangers and other Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) graduated
through this batch.
Since setting up of NCTC, over 2, 35,000 individuals including international military troops from different countries have been trained by Pakistan Army at this facility.
The training was organized on direction from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa which shall continue to enhance operational efficiency of Police and other Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs).
The event was attended by Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Inspector General Islamabad Police.
Earlier, on arrival at NCTC, the chief guest was received by Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command. -DNA
