It was foolish on the part of Rana Sanaullah to criticise military courts. Let us be frank and honest. It is because of these special courts that there has been an appreciable fall in the incidence of terrorism in the country. The prompt and stern punishments handed down to the terrorists by these courts have put the fear in the heart of the would-be terrorists. There is a need of further allowing them to work for at least another two years in order to wipe out the remnants of the terrorists from the country. Didn’t it took Sri L;ankan troops as many as 29 years to see the back of the last terrorists and don’t forget the nature of terrorism we are facing is much bigger than what Colombo had experienced.
Turncoats are found everywhere but in this country there is an excess of them. Faisal Saleh Hayat and Khalid Kharral were high profile deserters from the PPP when it fell on bad times. Realising that the wind is now blowing in their favour they have eaten the humble pie and decided to return to the fold of the PPP. The PPP leadership too didn’t feel any qualm about accepting them with open arms. This is what politics is all about in this country. It is rightly said there is no last word in politics in this country. Politics is the most profitable business in this country today. It has surpassed all other trades and profession in this country.
MILITARY COURTS HAVE DONE A GOOD JOB
