Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar

Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 12, 2017 In News Comments Off on Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, February 12: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption, injustice and oppression have placed estoppels in the way of national progress.  In a statement issued by him on Sunday in Lahore he said that Pakistan and corruption can’t move ahead by joining hand with each other. Free and Fair accountability system should be installed on any cost. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is figting for national interests and objectives on every forum including parliament under leadership of Imran Khan, he added.  He said rule of law is essential for Pakistan because without establishing rule of law in country  justice, oppression, and Injustice can’t be established without implanting rule of law in country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting for national objectives instead of individual imperatives and any sacrifice in war for change will not be abstained. Time will come when corruption, Injustice and oppression will be vindicated and Pakistan will move ahead on the way of progress and development, he added.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Operations for stability must continue: COAS
Imran slams killing of Samaa T.V cameraman
Six Kashmiris martyred in Indian operation in Kulgam
Chief of Naval Staff visits Russian, Turkish, and Indonesian warships
Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor
SC should do accountability by making road map: Sirajul Haq
Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
Masood urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK
PSL scandal: Afridi calls for life ban on guilty players
North Korea ballistic missile test sparks condemnation
No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces: Ch Nisar
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, & terrorism financing launched

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions