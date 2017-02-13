LAHORE, February 12: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption, injustice and oppression have placed estoppels in the way of national progress. In a statement issued by him on Sunday in Lahore he said that Pakistan and corruption can’t move ahead by joining hand with each other. Free and Fair accountability system should be installed on any cost. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is figting for national interests and objectives on every forum including parliament under leadership of Imran Khan, he added. He said rule of law is essential for Pakistan because without establishing rule of law in country justice, oppression, and Injustice can’t be established without implanting rule of law in country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting for national objectives instead of individual imperatives and any sacrifice in war for change will not be abstained. Time will come when corruption, Injustice and oppression will be vindicated and Pakistan will move ahead on the way of progress and development, he added.-Online
Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
