LAHORE, February 12: Jamaat Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Supreme Court (SC) should do accountability of all by making a road.
Siraj was talking to media in Mansoora as he said that Pakistan is going through a difficult time whereas USA is also supporting India on Kashmir issue. He said that Pakistan took dictation from USA, which is causing all the problems.
JI chief also questioned that where did Prime Minister (PM) get all the money from? He said that the letter from Qatari prince cannot save the PM.
Siraj also added that SC should set an example in Panama case as they have a lot of expectations from the court. He also told that they would put pressure on election commission to follow the article 62 and 63 of the constitution. -NNI
SC should do accountability by making road map: Sirajul Haq
