Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor

Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 12, 2017 In News Comments Off on Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor
Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for KPK Governor jhagra

The decision to include Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalised, said a government official Sunday, sources reported .
Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the prime minister has directed his aides to address the reservations of two political parties that are against the merger.
“The government will announce its decision in the next assembly session,” said Jhagra. He added that those against the merger will be taken into confidence.
The federal cabinet did not take up the Fata issue much to the annoyance of the tribal parliamentarians and elders who had been demanding merger of the tribal belt.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opted to delay discussion on the Fata merger as his allies – the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazl) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party – vowed to resist any move to integrate the autonomous area into the province.
Nawaz said his government had taken the initiative to engage the Fata people in the mainstream life and politics. “We want to give rights to all the Pakistanis. We are working to evolve consensus to empower the Fata people.”-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Operations for stability must continue: COAS
Imran slams killing of Samaa T.V cameraman
Six Kashmiris martyred in Indian operation in Kulgam
Chief of Naval Staff visits Russian, Turkish, and Indonesian warships
Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor
SC should do accountability by making road map: Sirajul Haq
Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
Masood urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK
PSL scandal: Afridi calls for life ban on guilty players
North Korea ballistic missile test sparks condemnation
No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces: Ch Nisar
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, & terrorism financing launched

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions