Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
Image result for Chief of Naval Staff visits Russian, Turkish, and Indonesian warships

KARACHI, February 12: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited Russian, Turkish and Indonesian warships on Sunday, as part of Exercise Aman-17 under way at Karachi Port.
A guard of honour was held during his visit to different warships. He also met naval officers and sailors on the ships.
On the occasion, the commanding officers of the warships briefed him on different operations and performances of the ships.
Meanwhile multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2017 continued in the Arabian Sea on the third day on Sunday.
Navies of thirty-seven countries are participating in the exercise. Nine of them, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, US and Russia, are taking part in the drills with their naval assets. Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy and participating countries are busy in presenting impressive Maritime Counter Terrorism exercises.
The exercises a fine display of strength and specialized skills to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating Special Operations Forces teams.-Sabah

