Six Kashmiris martyred in Indian operation in Kulgam

SRINAGAR, February 12: In occupied Kashmir, at least six Kashmiris were martyred during a military operation by Indian forces at Firsal in Kulgam district on Sunday.
The troops shot dead the Kashmiris in vengeance after three Indian troops were killed and many injured in a clash in the area. The authorities while confirming the killing said that one Army Major, PK Nigam, were among the injured. The four of the six Kashmiri martyrs have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Tantray, Vakil Thokar, Farooq Ahmad Butt and Mohammad Younis Lone.
As soon as the news about the siege spread, hundreds of people from adjoining areas marched towards the spot. Clashes took place at several places when the Indian forces tried to prevent the marchers from moving ahead. Many people were injured when the forces fired pellets, bullets and used teargas shells on the protesters. The police action was so severe that news reporters who had gone there for coverage had to take refuge in nearby houses.
Media reports said that around two dozen people were brought to Islamabad district hospital, mostly with bullet injuries. Some of the critically injured were referred to Soura Medical hospital, Srinagar.
The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (G) Chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, APHC (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyet leaders and organizations in their statements while paying tributes to the martyred youth said that stubbornness of India was the main reason behind bloodshed in the occupied territory.-Sabah
