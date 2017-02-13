ISLAMABAD, February 12: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan while commenting on the killing of Samaa T.V’s Assistant cameraman in Karachi said that the Government has failed to fullfil its duties. He said in a statement that this is not the first incident against a media representative. He warned the Government to safeguard the lives of the people. Imran Khan expressed condolences to the family of the bereaved.
It is to mention here that one Assistant cameraman of Samaa T.V. was also murdered in the past due to firing. This incident was occurred at KDA Chorangi in which the Assistant cameraman was injured and later died in the hospital.
According to Samaa T.V. the name of the Assistant cameraman was Taimoor.-Monitoring Desk
Imran slams killing of Samaa T.V cameraman
