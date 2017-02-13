Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Operations for stability must continue: COAS

Operations for stability must continue: COAS

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 12, 2017 In News Comments Off on Operations for stability must continue: COAS
Operations for stability must continue: COAS
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Says Army supports govt’s bid to mainstream Fata
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with troops during his visit to Waziristan Agency. - NNI

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with troops during his visit to Waziristan Agency. – NNI

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, February 12: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the South Waziristan Agency on Sunday and said operations for stability in the area must continue along with focus on the socioeconomic development for enduring peace in the region.
The army chief was visiting troops deployed in the forward area and was briefed on arrival by the general officer commanding (GOC) about the security situation in the agency, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Bajwa was also informed regarding border management and rehabilitation of the Temporary Displayed People (TDP).
The COAS expressed his satisfaction with operational gains, better border security and developments works being undertaken in the region, added the statement.
While interacting with the troops, Bajwa lauded their bravery and commitment and appreciated the role played by tribal people.
He said the army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of FATA by the government as “per the aspirations of the local tribe”. – Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Operations for stability must continue: COAS
Imran slams killing of Samaa T.V cameraman
Six Kashmiris martyred in Indian operation in Kulgam
Chief of Naval Staff visits Russian, Turkish, and Indonesian warships
Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor
SC should do accountability by making road map: Sirajul Haq
Corruption & injustice are hurdles in national progress: Ch Sarwar
Masood urges world to take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK
PSL scandal: Afridi calls for life ban on guilty players
North Korea ballistic missile test sparks condemnation
No one can defeat Pakistan’s valiant armed forces: Ch Nisar
New Data Centre to tackle money laundering, & terrorism financing launched

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions