Operations for stability must continue: COAS

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa interacting with troops during his visit to Waziristan Agency. – NNI
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, February 12: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the South Waziristan Agency on Sunday and said operations for stability in the area must continue along with focus on the socioeconomic development for enduring peace in the region.
The army chief was visiting troops deployed in the forward area and was briefed on arrival by the general officer commanding (GOC) about the security situation in the agency, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Bajwa was also informed regarding border management and rehabilitation of the Temporary Displayed People (TDP).
The COAS expressed his satisfaction with operational gains, better border security and developments works being undertaken in the region, added the statement.
While interacting with the troops, Bajwa lauded their bravery and commitment and appreciated the role played by tribal people.
He said the army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of FATA by the government as “per the aspirations of the local tribe”. – Agencies
