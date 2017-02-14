Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Breakingnews
Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA visits Pind Begwal Union Council

Posted date : February 13, 2017
Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA visits Pind Begwal Union Council
ISLAMABAD, February 13: Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to eliminate the discrimination of rural and urban Islamabad. Development projects would be launched in rural areas to bring them at par with urban areas of the city.
Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while visiting union council Pind Begwal and union council Phul Graan here on Monday. Deputy Mayor MCI Azam Khan, senior officers of MCI and CDA also accompanied the Mayor during the visit. People of the union councils apprised the Mayor of Islamabad about the issues being faced. On this occasion Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz assured the residents their problems would be solved on priority basis.
He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has entrusted the responsibility of development of the city to the elected representatives so that both the urban and rural areas could be developed on equal basis. – PR

