Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Defence Minister for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean

Defence Minister for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 13, 2017 In News Comments Off on Defence Minister for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean
Defence Minister for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif

KARACHI,  February 13: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday underlined the need for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean. Addressing the concluding session of the 7th International Maritime Conference in Karachi, the Defence Minister said that boost in international trade in the Indian Ocean has underlined need for an effective strategy to overcome security challenges.  He said in modern times security of the Indian Ocean has become more important. He said there exists the challenges of pirates, human smuggling and other menaces in the Ocean. Khawaja Asif expressed satisfaction over the Multinational Naval Exercise Aman 2017 continuing in the Arabian Sea. The conference was organized by National Center for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR) and Bahria University. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Army Chief directs agencies to help arrest Lahore blast perpetrators
Police officials among 18 martyred in Lahore suicide bombing
Islamabad High Court bans Valentine’s Day celebrations in public places
Defence Minister for effective strategy to meet security challenges in Indian Ocean
Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA visits Pind Begwal Union Council
Shahzaib, Zulfiqar cleared,but Irfan still under probe: PCB Chief
20 killed in clashes on Yemen’s coast
Operations for stability must continue: COAS
Imran slams killing of Samaa T.V cameraman
Six Kashmiris martyred in Indian operation in Kulgam
Chief of Naval Staff visits Russian, Turkish, and Indonesian warships
Fata merger decision finalised: KPK Governor

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions