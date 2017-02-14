ISLAMABAD, February 13: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a ban on Valentine’s Day on Monday, prohibiting celebrations at public places.
Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui solicited replies from the Islamabad High Commission, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), and the Federal Ministry of Information today, regarding the immediate execution of the court’s order.
The court ordered the respondents to “ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine Day and its promotion is spread on the Electronic and Print Media.”
The petition filed by Abdul Waheed against the state of Pakistan, read: “…in the cover of spread of love, in fact immorality, nudity and indecency is being promoted, which is against our rich traditions and values.”-Agencies
Islamabad High Court bans Valentine’s Day celebrations in public places
