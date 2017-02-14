LAHORE, February 13: : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while condemning the terrorist attack outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore expressed his grief for loss of innocent lives.
Army Chief directs agencies to help arrest Lahore blast perpetrators
LAHORE, February 13: : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while condemning the terrorist attack outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore expressed his grief for loss of innocent lives.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief instructed local commander and intelligence agencies to provide all necessary assistance to civil administration in evacuation of injured to hospitals and to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.
Earlier, a powerful bomb went off outside Punjab Assembly on Mall Road in Lahore, killing 10 people, including senior police officials, and leaving scores of others injured.
The death toll is feared to go up as some of those injured are in critical condition.
DIG Traffic Police Captain Ahmed Mubeen and DIG Operations Zahid Ikram Gondal have been killed in the attack. Among the injured are several policemen, women and media persons.
A sit-in was being staged by Punjab Medical Stores Association and Chemist and Druggist Association near Faisal Chowk, Mall Road when the blast occurred.
The two police officials were negotiating with protestors to end the sit-in and open the road for traffic.
Many vehicles parked near the blast site caught fire, triggering panic and chaos in the area. A DSNG of Aaj TV was badly damaged
following the blast, injuring their cameraman and driver.
Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Strategic Plans Divisions said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Bajwa was received by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Mazher Jamil and was given a detailed briefing regarding the various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Program.
COAS underlined the centrality of the program against specific threat to our security. He lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers involved in the development program, which has made the country’s defence formidable, said the ISPR.
General Bajwa also appreciated operational preparedness and training standard of the Strategic Forces, said the ISPR. He particularly expressed satisfaction on the comprehensive security regime of the program, according to the press release.-Agencies
