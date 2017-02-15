Zarb-e-Azb will continue till its logical conclusion: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, February 14: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said every organ of the state and the whole nation is united to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and operation Zarb-e-Azab will continue till its logical conclusion.
The President expressed these views while addressing the 32nd Annual Awards Distribution Ceremony of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
The President underscored that the whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with police, Pak army and law enforcement agencies in this national endeavour to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.
The President stated that economic situation of the country has improved during the last few years noting that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate has now reached 5 percent and there is a steady increase in foreign investment in the country. The President expressed optimism that the country’s future is bright.
The President noted that corruption has declined during the last few years which has brought good name to the country. The President underlined that corruption is a curse and urged the youth to play a frontline role to eliminate this menace.
The President stated that those nations excel in the world which acquire supremacy in knowledge and education and then utilize it for welfare of the people. The President underscored the importance of education in nation building and called for focusing on research and enhancing the standard of quality of education in the country.
The President said that we are living in the age of information technology which requires us to attain pre-eminence in modern knowledge and sciences to carve out a niche for our country in the comity of nations.
President Mamnoon Hussain underlined that a great transformation is occurring in the region in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will generate many opportunities of progress and development not only for Pakistan but for the whole region. – DNA
