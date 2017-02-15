There is no gainsaying the fact that an unannounced election campaign has been started by almost all the political parties worth the salt in the country. Elections are due in 2018 any time. Normally they are held in March or October as these two months are considered to be suitable for elections in the country weather-wise. In other words the government can declare its date towards the end of this year which means that only ten months are left at its disposal to wind up its present business.
This , however, does not mean that it cannot announce elections on October this year if the political situation so demands.
The political situation as it exists today reveals that most probably the coming elections would yield an hung Parliament with the PTI, PPP and PML(N) sharing NA seats among them. Nobody among them would be able to form a government on its own with the result that a coalition government would most probably be formed at the centre. The same type of verdict is expected in the provinces too. Only a miracle like the one that had happened in the 1970 polls can upset the abovementioned prediction and miracles happen only once in a blue moon.
Would 2018 election result in hung parliament?
