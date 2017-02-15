Three killed, 9 wounded as bomb explodes on Quetta’s Sariab Road

QUETTA, February 14: At least three persons were killed while nine wounded as a bomb exploded near Karachi Stop on Sariab Road on Monday night.
Reportedly, gunshots were heard after the attack while police contingents have arrived at the site and cordoned off the area. The report has come in over a couple of hours after a bomb blast claimed 11 lives outside Punjab Assembly on Lahore’s Mall Road while left 73 wounded.
Abdul Razzq, a member of the bomb disposal squad in Quetta, had saved the city from several bombs in the past. He died today in the bomb blast too. -NA
