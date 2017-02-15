FO summons Indian Dy HC over unprovoked firing by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, February 14: : The Foreign Office summoned on Tuesday Deputy Indian High Commissioner JP Singh and registered protest over unprovoked firing by Indian forces in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed.
Director General South Asia Dr Muhamamd Faisal handed over a protest letter condemning Indian aggression to Deputy Indian HC, according to the FO spokesperson.
“The deliberate targeting of civilians and soldiers is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” stated the FO presser.
The DG SA urged the Indian border forces to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding agreement along the Line of Control (LoC), stated the letter.
On Monday, three Pakistani soldiers, identified as Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Bux, were martyred in the firing by Indian forces in Thoob sector of the LoC near Bhimber.
Of late, India has been violating the ceasefire along the LoC and the Working Boundary, which the Pakistan Army and Rangers respond to in a fitting manner.-Agencies
