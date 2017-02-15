Wednesday , 15 February 2017
If Rangers can conduct operation in Karachi then why not in Punjab: Imran

If Rangers can conduct operation in Karachi then why not in Punjab: Imran
  • Khan stresses for  implementation of NAP
Chairman PTI Imran Khan visiting Sir Gangaram Hospital to inquire about the health of victims of suicide blast near Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Tuesday. - DNA

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said if the Rangers can conduct an operation in Karachi, “then why can not the same be done in Punjab”.
Imran was speaking to the media in Lahore following the suicide blast which took place at Mall Road, Lahore’s busiest artery, on Monday. The blast claimed killed 13 people and injured 87.
“All political parties signed the National Action Plan (NAP). We should implement it everywhere,” Khan said.
He added that if NAP was actually being implemented, terror-related incidents would have stopped altogether across the country.
“Enemies have been trying to isolate Pakistan. I can only suspect the attack in Lahore on Monday was conducted to scare foreign cricketers,” said the PTI chairman while answering a question regarding the Pakistan Super League’s planned final.
“The home team will not be scared but the foreigners probably would be,” Khan added.
The PTI chief said that when the Sri Lanka cricket team was attacked in Lahore in 2009, a global perception developed that Pakistan is an unsafe country.
“If it were up to me, I’d have the entire PSL take place in Pakistan,” the former cricket champion added.
The PSL final is scheduled to be played in Lahore on March 5.-Agencies

