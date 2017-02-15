Wednesday , 15 February 2017
COAS approves combing operation in South Punjab

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 14, 2017
  • Army Chief was briefed about the suicide blast at Mall Road, Lahore during the meeting
  • Says strict action to be taken against all those outfits that have become operational after changing their names

LAHORE, February 14: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a crucial corps commander meeting at General Headquarters Rawalpindi, sources reported.
During the meeting, the army chief was briefed about the suicide blast at Mall Road, Lahore.
The Army Chief also approved the combing operation inside South Punjab during the meeting.
He let it be known that the Punjab Government should be taken into confidence over the combing operation in South Punjab.
It was also decided in the Corps Commander’s meeting that strict action would be taken against all those outfits that have become operational after changing their names.
Earlier, the army chief also visited the residence of Capt (Retd) Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed and offered condolences to his family. – Agencies


