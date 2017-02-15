Wednesday , 15 February 2017
PSL final to be held in Lahore, govt notified: PCB Chairman

ShaharyarLAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar Khan on Wednesday reiterated the board’s resolve to hold the PSL final in Lahore. “We have told the government we are organising the final in Lahore,” he said while speaking to media earlier today. Shahryar also said that a monitoring team comprising foreigners will visit Lahore in the next few days to review the security situation. “We will not bow down to terrorism,” the chairman added.
Meanwhile, PSL Chairman Najam Sethi has said that a new draft will be presented to respective franchises and their players on Feb 22 to make a decision on whether the league’s final will be held in Lahore or not.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday said that suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif will be subjected to the harshest of punishments if their alleged involvement in fixing during the Pakistan Super League is proven.
The chairman, while talking to the media outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore, said that the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit will listen to the banned duo’s side of the story because it is important to hear their perspectives after which the punishment will be announced.
“We are listening to Sharjeel and Latif’s perspectives as well. It is necessary to listen to their side of the story. After that we will decide what action to take against them, but I can assure you that they will be subjected to the harshest of punishments [if found guilty],” said Shaharyar.
Meanwhile, responding to a question over the staging of the PSL final in Lahore, the PCB chairman thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa for offering his support to host the mega event in the country. He said the board is confident of holding the PSL final at the Gaddafi Stadium in March. “We want to hold the final in Lahore. We have thanked the army chief for his support and have talked to him and held important talks. I am confident that we will hold the final in Lahore,” he added. “I promise you that it will be a grand event.” – MD

