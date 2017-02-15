Ishaque Dar had said on the floor of the NA in 2014 that the Swiss authorities had revealed to him that some Pakistanis have stashed 200 billion dollars in the Swiss bank. After some time he further disclosed that an agreement has been reached with Swiss government about exchange of information in this respect. Since then there is a complete silence in the matter. Would the finance minister like to inform the common man of this country as to why the government has stayed its hand in the matter?
It is being rumoured that the government had swept the issue under the carpet because if the names of the bank account holders who have Kept their ill-gotten money in the Swiss banks were made known many sacred cows would be exposed . This is the precise reason why the issue has been hushed up.
What a pity that while Israel is known to be one of the most honest country when it comes to financial matters and dealings , Pakistan is notorious for all types of financial shenanigans whether it is whitening of black money or corrupt-friendly amnesty schemes. Ibne-Khaldun had said many years ago that unfortunate is the nation whose rulers belong to the trading community as they would use their power to increase their wealth and then use it to regain power.
Rulers should not be traders
