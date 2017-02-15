DUBAI, February 15: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf disclosed that he had received millions of US dollars from Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia back in 2009 to purchase apartments in London and Dubai.
In an interview with Nadeem Malik on Samaa TV, he claimed that he had received “financial assistance” from King Abdul Aziz back in 2009. However, Musharraf avoided to disclose the details, saying that it was a “private affair” so he would not go into details.
“Shah Abdullah was like a brother to me,” Musharraf said, adding that they had family relations and he even had access to the residence of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
“I was the only one with whom he used to smoke,” said Musharraf while trying to cement his claim.
“King Abdullah himself had invited me to the holy Khana Kaaba and in one instance he brought me forward in Jumma prayers,” he said while explaining his relations with the late king.
Musharraf claimed that no one can prove that he had purchased any property abroad while enjoying power in Pakistan. The former military ruler said that he used to deliver lectures abroad and receive payments ranging between $100,000 to $150,000 per lecture.-Agencies
Musharraf admits receiving ‘assistance’ from King Abdullah to buy offshore property
DUBAI, February 15: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf disclosed that he had received millions of US dollars from Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia back in 2009 to purchase apartments in London and Dubai.
In an interview with Nadeem Malik on Samaa TV, he claimed that he had received “financial assistance” from King Abdul Aziz back in 2009. However, Musharraf avoided to disclose the details, saying that it was a “private affair” so he would not go into details.
“Shah Abdullah was like a brother to me,” Musharraf said, adding that they had family relations and he even had access to the residence of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
“I was the only one with whom he used to smoke,” said Musharraf while trying to cement his claim.
“King Abdullah himself had invited me to the holy Khana Kaaba and in one instance he brought me forward in Jumma prayers,” he said while explaining his relations with the late king.
Musharraf claimed that no one can prove that he had purchased any property abroad while enjoying power in Pakistan. The former military ruler said that he used to deliver lectures abroad and receive payments ranging between $100,000 to $150,000 per lecture.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva ...
February 15, 2017
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help ...
February 15, 2017
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of ...
February 15, 2017
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide ...
February 15, 2017