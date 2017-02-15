Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts

Rescue workers and damaged van seen at the site of suicide attack on vehicle which was carrying judges in Hayatabad, Peshawar on Wednesday. – Online
PESHAWAR / MOHMAND AGENCY: Five people, including three Levies personnel, were killed in a suicide attack in Mohmand Agency’s Ghalanai Tehsil on Wednesday.
Eight others were injured as two suicide bombers tried to enter a compound of the local political administration. When stopped, one of the attackers blew himself up outside the entrance, sources reported
“The other attacker was shot down by Levies officials who were on guard,” the official added.
Military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said two civilians were among those killed.
“Security agencies had intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan inside Mohmand Agency,” the ISPR added.
“One suicide bomber blew himself up once spotted and challenged by security agencies at the gate of PA office while the other was shot by sentries at the gate,”
The deceased also include a school teacher identified as Pazeer Gul.
Meanwhile, a suicide bomber targeted a van carrying civil judges in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring 18 others, hospital and police officials said.
According to police, the suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into the government vehicle, causing an explosion near the Hayatabad Medical Complex. Police cordoned off the area and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.
Officials confirmed that civil judges Asif Jadoon, Aman Haider, Rabia Warsi, Tehreema Sabahat were traveling in the vehicle and were among the injured.
SSP Operation Peshawar Sajjad Khan confirmed the attack was a suicide bombing, adding the bomber’s body parts had been recovered.
Peshawar police chief Tahir Khan also confirmed the death toll.
“The bombing happened around 3:30PM near the chowk. The attacker came on a motorcycle and hit the vehicle as he detonated his explosives,” said CCPO Tahir Khan.
Khan said the body parts of the bomber and clues from the scene appeared to show that around 15 kilograms of high-grade explosives were used in the blast.
Reporting from the Hayatabad Medical Complex, a Geo News correspondent confirmed that at least 18 injured were under treatment at the hospital.-Agencies
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide blasts
