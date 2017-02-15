Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chairing a high level security meeting at PM House in Islamabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD, February 15: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the PM House, which included the country’s top civil and military leadership.
It was decided in the high level meeting that terrorists won’t be allowed to thrive again in the country. The meeting focused on security situation of the country in lieu of the recent terrorist attacks in the country.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and other officials.
It was observed that the recent wave of terror is in reaction to the government’s crackdown on terrorism.
The officials condemned the recent wave of terrorism in the country with consecutive attacks in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Mohmand Agency over the span of three days. They also paid homage to the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.
The government will respond to the recent surge of terrorism with best of its efforts, the meeting’s participants resolved. The meeting reiterated the nation’s commitment to annihilation of terrorism and extremism in the country.
The meeting reinforced that the overall situation in the country has improved, especially in FATA Balochistan and Karachi, due to state’s action against terrorists and miscreants.-Agencies
Civil-military leadership vows to prevent resurgence of terrorism
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chairing a high level security meeting at PM House in Islamabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD, February 15: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the PM House, which included the country’s top civil and military leadership.
It was decided in the high level meeting that terrorists won’t be allowed to thrive again in the country. The meeting focused on security situation of the country in lieu of the recent terrorist attacks in the country.
The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and other officials.
It was observed that the recent wave of terror is in reaction to the government’s crackdown on terrorism.
The officials condemned the recent wave of terrorism in the country with consecutive attacks in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Mohmand Agency over the span of three days. They also paid homage to the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.
The government will respond to the recent surge of terrorism with best of its efforts, the meeting’s participants resolved. The meeting reiterated the nation’s commitment to annihilation of terrorism and extremism in the country.
The meeting reinforced that the overall situation in the country has improved, especially in FATA Balochistan and Karachi, due to state’s action against terrorists and miscreants.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Documents of agreement between Hussain Nawaz, Minerva ...
February 15, 2017
Merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will help ...
February 15, 2017
Six killed in Mohmand & Peshawar suicide ...
February 15, 2017
Delay in FATA reforms to invite crisis, ...
February 15, 2017